'It's a life changing event': Family-run donut business prepares for Taste of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Vendors for this year's Taste of Cincinnati are gearing up for the big weekend, including the family who owns Little Trolley Donuts.

Instead of a food truck, they sell their donuts out of a trolley.

“When I decided that I wanted to do a food truck, I told my husband that I didn’t want my food truck to look like anyone else’s," said Raquel Scott, one of the owner's of Little Trolley Donuts.

Raquel Scott runs the business along with her husband, Randy Scott and their ten kids. Five are biological children and five came to the Scott house through foster care.

“We fell into foster care and so I needed to find more time to spend with them," Raquel said.

That's how Little Trolley Donuts was born.

“When we first got on there, we were like fist-fighting, you know there’s not a lot of room," Raquel said.

But now, she's proud of how much the family has grown.

“The kids don’t need us to tell them how to do their job now," she said. “Kim, she is one of our fosters. She’s 17. When she came to us, she was coming from a really hard place and she has so much confidence, because she can get on it now and she can do every single thing that I can do.”

Even the younger kids pitch in.

“My granddaughters, they believe that this is going to be their truck someday," Raquel said.

And Randy is the donut maker. Most days, he's an electrician, but when Little Trolley Donuts became the family business, Randy learned to fry donuts.

“Trust me, I’ve learned a lot along the way," he said.

And Randy's favorite part of the business is the fun he gets to have with his family, even when they're preparing for a busy Taste of Cincinnati weekend.

They'll have a special menu with Cincinnati-themed donuts like The Fiona and The Rosie Red.

"Our businesses just grow every year, it just gets bigger and bigger from what we get to do," Raquel said. “For us it’s a life changing event.”

Taste of Cincinnati runs Saturday through Monday evening.