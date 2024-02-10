Hoity Toity Donuts closing down after less than 6 months of Walnut Hills storefront

CINCINNATI — The owner of Hoity Toity Donut announced that it's permanently closing its Walnut Hills storefront.

Owner Susan Coach posted to social media Friday to announce the closure.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Hoity Toity Donut will be closing," Coach wrote. "It was a wild ride in a such a short period of time!"

The donut shop opened its Walnut Hills storefront, which is at the corner of Gilbert Avenue and East McMillan Street, in September 2023.

Hoity Toity first started in 2019 as pop-up at farmers markets and other events, according to its website. The donut shop has a variety of donuts, which are made with local ingredients.

Coach didn't give specifics on why Hoity Toity is closing, but she cited personal reasons. She also didn't specify if the closure is effective immediately or when the shop's last day will be.

"We have been so [grateful]/appreciative for the huge support and love that our community showed, and as well as travelers from afar," Coach wrote. "We wanted to do so much more, but due to personal reasons the difficult decisions to close had to be made."