Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal A&ELocal Dining

Actions

Hoity Toity Donuts closing down after less than 6 months of Walnut Hills storefront

Hoity Toity Donuts.png
WCPO
Hoity Toity Donuts in Walnut Hills announced it will be permanently closing its storefront after less than 6 months.
Hoity Toity Donuts.png
Posted at 3:59 PM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 16:54:54-05

CINCINNATI — The owner of Hoity Toity Donut announced that it's permanently closing its Walnut Hills storefront.

Owner Susan Coach posted to social media Friday to announce the closure.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Hoity Toity Donut will be closing," Coach wrote. "It was a wild ride in a such a short period of time!"

The donut shop opened its Walnut Hills storefront, which is at the corner of Gilbert Avenue and East McMillan Street, in September 2023.

Hoity Toity first started in 2019 as pop-up at farmers markets and other events, according to its website. The donut shop has a variety of donuts, which are made with local ingredients.

Coach didn't give specifics on why Hoity Toity is closing, but she cited personal reasons. She also didn't specify if the closure is effective immediately or when the shop's last day will be.

"We have been so [grateful]/appreciative for the huge support and love that our community showed, and as well as travelers from afar," Coach wrote. "We wanted to do so much more, but due to personal reasons the difficult decisions to close had to be made."

More local business news:
Top 9 pizza places in the Tri-State Sports betting kiosks installed at multiple Kroger locations in Cincinnati Pendleton's Hart & Cru named among 'Food & Wine' list of top wine bars

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch & Record Live TV. Subscription Free.