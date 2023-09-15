Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns with more than 40 participating restaurants

CINCINNATI — It's that time of the year again: Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back.

More than 40 restaurants are serving up curated meals between Sept. 18-24 for 2023's second restaurant week. The year's first Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week took place in April.

Restaurant Week's three-course meals vary in cost from $26, $36 and $46. Each meals also equates to $1 benefiting Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Some of the participating restaurants include Taste of Belgium, Via Vite, LouVino, Kona Grill and more. Downtown's Baru and Newport's Amador Cuban Restaurant, which are two restaurants that recently opened, are also participating.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is sponsored by Tito's vodka, MadTree Brewing and Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, and some participating restaurants also have specialty cocktails available or beers.

For those planning to eat at one or two (we're definitely not counting!) participating restaurants, restaurant-goers can use the Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week app — which you can download here — to check in and map out your week. Those that use the app will earn points for each check-in, and the Top 10 point earners will be entered to win a grand prize. Those that check in at three different locations will be entered to win a second grand prize.

Here's the full list of restaurants participating in 2023's second Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week:

