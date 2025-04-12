Flight Club Cincinnati, a darts-focused bar and restaurant, to open in downtown

CINCINNATI — Get your throwing arms ready because a new bar and restaurant centered around darts, Flight Club Cincinnati, is coming to downtown.

The bar and restaurant, operated by State of Play Hospitality, is set to open later this year and will blend a British-style pub with a darts hall.

Guests will be able to play darts in nine private and semi-private playing areas, known as oches. Each dartboard will have automatic scoring and run various multiplayer games for groups of up to 270 people.

Outside of darts, guests will be able to enjoy craft cocktails and food in "a unique and upscale entertainment environment," 3CDC said. Menus at other Flight Club locations include brunch, small plates and shareable options, such as sliders, tacos, flatbreads, fries and more.

“We can’t wait to be part of the city’s growing entertainment scene,” said Toby Harris, chief executive officer of State of Play Hospitality. "At Flight Club, the heart of the experience is all about social connection — bringing people together to have fun and some friendly competition, as well as enjoy some great cocktails and delicious food.”

Provided by 3CDC

Photos from Flight Club's Las Vegas location show a dark wood bar and flooring, mirroring that of a traditional British pub. Flight Club first began in London in 2015 before expanding to the US in 2018, and each location aims to blend that British pub atmosphere with "the charm of Victorian fairgrounds."

"The design of each location transports guests to a nostalgic 19th-century atmosphere, complete with whimsical fairground touches," 3CDC said.

Provided by 3CDC/Michael Baxter Flight Club Las Vegas

In the US, Flight Club already has locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Denver and more, and the chain has upcoming locations in New York, Philadelphia and Seattle alongside Cincinnati. The chain also has various spots in Australia and the United Kingdom.

The Cincinnati location will fill the ground floor of the former Saks Fifth Avenue building along 5th Street. The building, located in downtown's Fountain District, is also home to the future location of Salazar, the eponymous restaurant for award-winning chef Jose Salazar. Paycor is also set to have its offices in the building.