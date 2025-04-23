'First-of-its-kind' sparkling beverage studio, Jukebox, to open in Mason

MASON, Ohio — A "first-of-its-kind" drink business is coming to the Greater Cincinnati area.

Jukebox, a sparkling beverage studio, is set to open in Mason's Deerfield Towne Center along Deerfield Boulevard in early summer 2025. An exact date has yet to be announced.

Jukebox customers will be able to create more than 100 unique flavor combinations at the beverage studio, including "refreshing fresh ingredient sparkling waters to bold, globally inspired flavors," said Jukebox founder Jay Scherger.

Scherger said all drinks will be made with premium ingredients and housemade mixes.

"Jukebox isn't just about drinks — it's a beverage revolution," Scherger said. "With over 100 million possible combinations, customers can experiment endlessly with flavors, textures and mix-ins that match their mood, mission or mid-afternoon reset."

Provided by Jukebox

Sherger said Jukebox's menu is centered around three different beverage categories:



Sparklers Plus — sparkling water-based drinks with fresh ingredients, fruits and housemade syrups

Pop Culture — classic and next-gen sodas, from Cream Cokes to "dirty sodas" and boba-infused creations

Epic Sips — described as a "wild ride of flavors," from real fruit slushies to super sour blends and cinnamon milk-inspired sips

Customers will also be able to DIY their own custom beverage in Jukebox's "Sip Studio." Mix-in options for drinks range from functional items like energy, protein, probiotics and relaxation add-ins to more fun options like popping boba and fruit purees.

There will also be a "Ghost Tracks" menu, which will have limited edition flavors and more.

Some sample menu items include a Habanero-Peach Prebiotic Pop, Sparkling Mojito, Super Sour Watermelon Sass and Strawberry Poppin' Pop.

"We created Jukebox for people who really love carbonated beverages — people who want something more flavorful, more fun and more personalized than anything out there," Scherger said. "It's about giving you a delicious boost that makes your day better."

You can follow along for updates from Jukebox here.