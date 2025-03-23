East Price Hill's Somm Wine Bar closes after almost a decade of business

CINCINNATI — A Tri-State wine bar has permanently closed its doors.

Somm Wine Bar + Kitchen, located along Price Avenue in East Price Hill, announced on social media Friday that it would be closing. The wine bar held its final service Saturday night.

"We are deeply grateful for the support and camaraderie you've shown us over these ten wonderful years," the wine bar wrote on Facebook. "You're presence has made Somm a cherished gathering place. Thank you for the treasured celebrations and the memories we've shared together."

The wine bar, which opened in the neighborhood's Incline District in 2016 by Cafeo Hospitality Group, ended its announcement by reminding people to "Drink wine. Not labels."

Somm served more than 100 different sparkling, white and red wines. The wine bar also had an extensive beer and cocktail list and food menu, including a verity of appetizers, salads and entrees like grilled branzino, housemade ravioli, porcini crusted filet mignon and more.

The wine bar's owners did not provide any specific reasoning for the closure.