Cincinnati Wing Week is almost here: What you need to know

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Wing Week is almost here!

Several restaurants throughout Greater Cincinnati will offer wing deals for all customers for seven days straight.

"In an effort to showcase all that this great city has to offer in the chicken wing department, restaurants will be serving up their take on savory wings with whatever seasoning, sauces, or dips they please," organizers said in a press release.

Participating restaurants will offer $8 wing deals from Aug. 19-25.

Anyone can enjoy the wing week deals but you must be 21 and older at some participating locations.

During the week, you can also earn points for a grand prize, log the wings you've tried, find restaurants and more in the app.

The organizers of wing week said if someone checks in to at least four participating locations during Cincinnati Wing Week, they will be entered to win "$250 in participating restaurant gift cards." You can also earn points for visiting restaurants and taking part in the Sam Adams beer specials.

"The more wings ate, the more points earned, the better chances at winning prizes," according to the release.

Sam Adams Taproom will host a Wing Week Kickoff Event Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with live music, prizes, points and more.

Click here for a full menu and additional details.

________________________

Here is a list of restaurants participating in Cincinnati Wing Week:



Aces Pickleball Bar + Grill

Agave & Rye

Anderson Tap House

Anderson Township Pub

Arnold's Bar and Grill

Bandito Food Park + Cantina

Banh Lao & Thai Cuisine

Beards & Bellies BBQ

Bender's Pub Grub

Blind Squirrel

Blondies Sports Bar and Grill

Bourbon's Craft Kitchen & Bar

Bucketheads

Cartridge Brewing

Catch-a-Fire Pizza

Ché

Cork N Crust

Cowboy Sally's Texas BBQ

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken

DeSha's American Tavern

Dickmann’s Sports Barn & Brew

Dope Asian Street Fare

Four Mile Pig

Grub Local

Hawkers Alley

HighGrain Brewing

In Between Tavern

Incline Smoke Shack

Jtaps Sports Bar

L'Burg Drinks & More

Lalo Chino Latino

Little Miami Brewing Company

Lucius Q, Ludlow Garage

MadTree Brewing Co.

Moerlein Lager House

Nicholson's Fine Food & Whisk(e)y

O'Bryons Bar and Grill

O'Malley's In The Alley

Oakley Pub and Grill

Pensive Distilling Company

Phat Banh Mi

Pho Lang Thang

Quan Hapa

Revolution Rotisserie

RJ Cinema and Four Mile Pig

Salem Gardens

Samuel Adams Taproom

Smoke Justis

Street City Urban Gourmet

The Hi-Mark

The Hilltop

The Pike 2

The Pub Crestview Hills

The Pub Rookwood

Third Eye Brewing Company

Voodoo Brewery

Wandering Monsters Brewing

Wings and Rings

According to the press release, the restaurants could change.