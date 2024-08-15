Cincinnati Wing Week is almost here: What you need to know

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Wing Week is almost here!
Several restaurants throughout Greater Cincinnati will offer wing deals for all customers for seven days straight.
"In an effort to showcase all that this great city has to offer in the chicken wing department, restaurants will be serving up their take on savory wings with whatever seasoning, sauces, or dips they please," organizers said in a press release.
Participating restaurants will offer $8 wing deals from Aug. 19-25.
Anyone can enjoy the wing week deals but you must be 21 and older at some participating locations.
During the week, you can also earn points for a grand prize, log the wings you've tried, find restaurants and more in the app.
The organizers of wing week said if someone checks in to at least four participating locations during Cincinnati Wing Week, they will be entered to win "$250 in participating restaurant gift cards." You can also earn points for visiting restaurants and taking part in the Sam Adams beer specials.
"The more wings ate, the more points earned, the better chances at winning prizes," according to the release.
Sam Adams Taproom will host a Wing Week Kickoff Event Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with live music, prizes, points and more.
Here is a list of restaurants participating in Cincinnati Wing Week:
- Aces Pickleball Bar + Grill
- Agave & Rye
- Anderson Tap House
- Anderson Township Pub
- Arnold's Bar and Grill
- Bandito Food Park + Cantina
- Banh Lao & Thai Cuisine
- Beards & Bellies BBQ
- Bender's Pub Grub
- Blind Squirrel
- Blondies Sports Bar and Grill
- Bourbon's Craft Kitchen & Bar
- Bucketheads
- Cartridge Brewing
- Catch-a-Fire Pizza
- Ché
- Cork N Crust
- Cowboy Sally's Texas BBQ
- Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
- DeSha's American Tavern
- Dickmann’s Sports Barn & Brew
- Dope Asian Street Fare
- Four Mile Pig
- Grub Local
- Hawkers Alley
- HighGrain Brewing
- In Between Tavern
- Incline Smoke Shack
- Jtaps Sports Bar
- L'Burg Drinks & More
- Lalo Chino Latino
- Little Miami Brewing Company
- Lucius Q, Ludlow Garage
- MadTree Brewing Co.
- Moerlein Lager House
- Nicholson's Fine Food & Whisk(e)y
- O'Bryons Bar and Grill
- O'Malley's In The Alley
- Oakley Pub and Grill
- Pensive Distilling Company
- Phat Banh Mi
- Pho Lang Thang
- Quan Hapa
- Revolution Rotisserie
- RJ Cinema and Four Mile Pig
- Salem Gardens
- Samuel Adams Taproom
- Smoke Justis
- Street City Urban Gourmet
- The Hi-Mark
- The Hilltop
- The Pike 2
- The Pub Crestview Hills
- The Pub Rookwood
- Third Eye Brewing Company
- Voodoo Brewery
- Wandering Monsters Brewing
- Wings and Rings
According to the press release, the restaurants could change.
