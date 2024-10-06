Cincinnati Taco Week returns with deals at more than 50 participating restaurants

CINCINNATI — What's better than deals on taco Tuesday? How about seven days of taco deals?

Cincinnati Taco Week is returning from Oct. 7-13 at dozens of participating restaurants that are offering $2.50 taco deals. Guests have to order a minimum of three tacos for the discount.

More than 50 restaurants are partaking in the food week, including Bakersfield, Pata Roja Taqueria, Cowboy Sally's, Cartridge Brewing, W Bar + Bistro and many more.

Guests will also get to enjoy some unique takes on tacos, including Agave & Rye's "The Love Child" taco that has a smash cauliflower kimchi burger, queso cushion, pepper jack, chipotle crema, corn street salad and spicy crispy carrots. Frida in Covington is also offering a Brussels Sprouts Taco with sauteed Brussels sprouts, caramelized onion, smoked peanut salsa, cilantro and crushed peanuts.

Those wanting to soak up the Taco Week rewards can also download the Cincinnati Taco Week app and check-in at participating restaurants. Those who check in at five or more restaurants will be entered to win a grand prize of $500 in gift cards, as well as Jarritos swag. You can click here to download the app.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants (which are subject to change):



16 Lots Brewing Co.

Aces Pickleball Bar + Grill

Agave & Rye

Bakersfield

Bandito Food Park + Cantina

Barleycorn's BrewHouse

Blue Ash Chili

Bourbon's Craft Kitchen & Bar

Cabo Taco

Cactus Pear

Cartridge Brewing

Che — O'Bryonville

Che — Over-the-Rhine

Turfway Park Racing & Gaming

Condado Tacos

Cowboy Sally's

El Barril

El Jefe's

El Rancho Nuevo

El Trompo

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

Four Mile Pig

Four Mile Pig at RJ Cinema

Frida

Hawkers Alley

La Forta Loca

Lalo Chino Latino

Little Miami Brewing Company

Livery

Lucius Q

Matteo's

Mazunte

Mex Cantina

Nada

Oakley Pub & Grill

Pata Roja

Ramon's Cantina Mexican Restaurant

Sammy's Craft Burgers & Beers

Shango's Urban Taqueria

Street City Urban Gourmet

Taco Fuerte

Tortilleria Garcia

Voodoo Brew Pub

Voodoo Brew Pub — West Chester

W Bar + Bistro

Zambrero

For more information about Cincinnati Taco Week, click here.