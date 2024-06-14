Cincinnati Burger Week returns with $7 burger specials from July 15-24

CINCINNATI — Burger lovers unite, because Cincinnati Burger Week is returning.

Cincinnati Burger Week is back bigger than ever before, with Greater Cincinnati restaurants offering $7 burger specials for 10 days beginning Monday, July 15 through Wednesday, July 24.

Some of the participating restaurants include Arnold's Bar & Grill, Cartridge Brewing, LALO Chino Latino, Taste of Belgium, Voodoo Brewery and many more.

The more than 50 participating restaurants will be serving up everything from surprise chef specials for the biggest meat lover to even vegetarian options and creative takes on a burger that delve into the dessert world.

Some of the special burgers include an "elote burger" from 16 Lots Southern Outpost at Newport on the Levee, which has a burger, Mexican street corn dip, pickled onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, tajin and jalapeno chipotle aioli on a bun. Blind Squirrel in Florence is also offering a Bier Cheese Burger as one of its offering.

Provided by Cincinnati Burger Week An Elote Burger from 16 Lots Southern Outpost.

Alongside the burger deals, select restaurants will also be offering drink specials from Samuel Adams and Bulleit Bourbon, which are two sponsors of burger week.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants. Organizers said the list of restaurants is subject to change ahead of the actual 10-day food week.

