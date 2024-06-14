Cincinnati Burger Week returns with $7 burger specials from July 15-24

CINCINNATI — Burger lovers unite, because Cincinnati Burger Week is returning.
Cincinnati Burger Week is back bigger than ever before, with Greater Cincinnati restaurants offering $7 burger specials for 10 days beginning Monday, July 15 through Wednesday, July 24.
Some of the participating restaurants include Arnold's Bar & Grill, Cartridge Brewing, LALO Chino Latino, Taste of Belgium, Voodoo Brewery and many more.
The more than 50 participating restaurants will be serving up everything from surprise chef specials for the biggest meat lover to even vegetarian options and creative takes on a burger that delve into the dessert world.
Some of the special burgers include an "elote burger" from 16 Lots Southern Outpost at Newport on the Levee, which has a burger, Mexican street corn dip, pickled onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, tajin and jalapeno chipotle aioli on a bun. Blind Squirrel in Florence is also offering a Bier Cheese Burger as one of its offering.
Alongside the burger deals, select restaurants will also be offering drink specials from Samuel Adams and Bulleit Bourbon, which are two sponsors of burger week.
Here is the full list of participating restaurants. Organizers said the list of restaurants is subject to change ahead of the actual 10-day food week.
- 16 Lots Southern Outpost
- Aces Courtside Bar + Grill
- Agave & Rye (3 locations)
- Alcove Kitchen + Bar
- Anderson Pub and Grill
- Anderson Township Pub
- Arnold's Bar and Grill
- Bacalls Cafe
- Bandito Food Park
- Barleycorn's (3 locations)
- Barleycorn's Brewhouse
- Bender's Pub Grub
- Blind Squirrel
- Blondie's Sports Bar & Grill
- Blue Ash Chili (2 locations)
- Boom Box Sliders
- Bourbon's Craft Kitchen & Bar
- BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
- BrewRiver Sandwich Shop
- BRU Burger Bar Cincinnati
- Bucketheads
- Burger Brothers at Belterra Park
- By Golly's Milford
- Camp Washington Chili
- Carnivore and Sons
- Cartridge Brewing
- Champions Grille
- Che (2 locations)
- Copper Blue
- Cowboy Sally's
- deSha's Cincinnati
- Draft Bar and Grille
- Drake's
- Dunlap Cafe
- Fat Al's at Oakley Kitchen
- Fifty West Burger Bar
- Four Mile Pig (2 locations)
- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- Game On
- Gilligan's on the Green
- Gold Star (all locations)
- Grandview Tavern
- HangOverEasy
- Hangry Omar's Slider Shack
- Hawkers Alley
- HighGrain Brewing (2 locations)
- Holzman Meats & Deli
- In Between Tavern
- JTaps
- Juniper's
- Keystone's Mac Shack
- Kona Grill
- Krueger's Tavern
- L'Burg Drinks & More
- LALO Chino Latino
- Libby's Southern Comfort
- Lori's American Grille
- LouVino Over-the-Rhine
- Ludlow Garage
- MacKenzie River Pizza Grill & Pub
- Maloney's Pub
- Miamiville Trailyard
- Milkman
- Moerlein Lager House
- Nation Kitchen & Bar (3 locations)
- Nicholson's Fine Food & Whiskey
- O'Malley's in the Alley/Blind Pig
- Oakley Pub and Grill
- Overlook Kitchen + Bar
- Pensive Distilling Company
- Prime Cincinnati
- Primo Italian Steakhouse
- Proud Hound
- Revolution Rotisserie
- Rich's Proper Food and Drink
- RJ Cinema Four Mile Pig
- Rusk Kitchen & Bar
- Sammy's Craft Burgers & Beers
- Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom
- Slatts Pub
- Street City Urban Gourmet
- Swensons Drive-In (2 locations)
- Taco Fuerte at The Barrel House
- Taste of Belgium (7 locations)
- The Establishment
- The Filson
- The Pub Crestview Hills
- The Pub Rookwood
- The Sportsbook Restaurant at Hollywood Casino
- The Standard
- The Tin Cup
- The Works Brick Oven Restaurant
- Third Eye Brewing Company
- Tickle Pickle
- Tres Belle Cakes
- Unexpected Burgers & Bourbon
- Voodoo Brewery
- W Bar + Bistro
- Wandering Monsters Brewing
- Wings and Rings (11 locations)