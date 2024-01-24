Chefs from 3 Cincinnati restaurants recognized as 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalists

CINCINNATI — Chefs from three different Cincinnati restaurants were recognized Wednesday as 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalists.

The renowned restaurant industry awards named Mita's Jose Salazar, Nolia's Jeffery Harris and Cafe Mochiko's Erik Bentz and Elaine Uykimpang Bentz as semifinalists for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region, which is Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

According to James Beard, chefs recognized "set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities." They also "are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions, while contributing positively to their broader community."

Mita's is the second Cincinnati-area restaurant Salazar opened, and it's named after his Colombian grandmother. The downtown Cincinnati restaurant serves Latin American cuisine, tapas and more, as well as a wine program that emphasizes both Spain and the Old World.

Jeffery Harris founded Over-the-Rhine's Nolia in 2022, and the restaurant has since earned national acclaim. The restaurant's menu is inspired by Harris' upbringing in New Orleans, serving "classic southern flavors, as well as imaginative and unconventional twists to familiar staples," according to Nolia's website.

Cafe Mochiko was born out of Elaine and Erik's ramen and pastry pop-ups. The East Walnut Hills cafe serves pastries and coffee in the daytime, and in the evening it serves Asian American comfort food.

All three chefs nominated were also recognized in some way at the 2023 James Beard Awards. In 2023, Mita's was a finalist for the nationwide Outstanding Restaurant award. Nolia was a Top 10 finalist for Best New Restaurant in the U.S. Chef Elaine Uykimpang Bentz was also a finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category in 2023 as well.

The James Beard Awards were first held in 1991 and have grown into some of the most prestigious restaurant and chef awards in the U.S. Final nominees for the 2024 awards will be named Wednesday, April 3 and the winners will be announced Monday, June 10 at the James Beard Awards ceremony in Chicago.