Catch-a-Fire Pizza to open fourth location in College Hill

CINCINNATI — A new pizza restaurant is coming to College Hill.

Catch-a-Fire Pizza is set to open a new location in College Hill's business district. The location will be Catch-a-Fire's fourth location in the Greater Cincinnati area, with the restaurant already have spots in Blue Ash, Lebanon and Westwood.

The College Hill Community Urban Revitalization Corporation (CHCURC) announced the new location Friday, saying Catch-a-Fire is known for its "mouth-watering wood-fired pizzas, specialty foods, craft beers, wines and cocktails."

"Catch-a-Fire Pizza is set to add even more flavor and variety to the vibrant College Hill community," the CHCURC wrote on social media.

Catch-a-Fire Pizza's co-owner, Jeff Ledford, said he has so much respect for what's been happening in College Hill and is "thrilled to be a part of the community."

"We chose College Hill for our next location because we are very impressed with the sense of community there as well as the dynamic dining scene."

The new location will be at 5920 Hamilton Avenue, which is near Patrick Wolterman Memorial Park. The new restaurant will also be directly near other businesses such as Big Chill, Brink Brewing Company, El Camino Bakery, Tortilleria Garcia and more.

The CHCURC said renovations at the location are set to start in the coming weeks, with an anticipated opening in early fall.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week for both lunch and dinner. Other than its regular menu offerings, Catch-A-Fire's College Hill location will also host monthly wine tastings, live music and other community events with the restaurant's "Pizza for Purpose" community fundraising model, which donates to local, nonprofit organizations.