Agave & Rye launches its first-ever ghost kitchen, Lick My Chicken

COVINGTON, Ky. — Calling all foodies, there's a new ghost kitchen in town.

Agave & Rye, a tequila and bourbon hall that first launched in Covington, is launching its first-ever ghost kitchen, Lick My Chicken.

Lick My Chicken is perfect for those who love comfort food. The kitchen's menu features combos with everything from chicken sandwiches and tenders to wings and a burrito, which can be dipped in five different sauces. Lick My Chicken as also yummy sides such as mac n cheese, waffle fries and even funnel cake fries.

Those that want to get all the fixins' can even devour loaded waffle fries, which come with agave cheese dip, sweet and spicy bacon, chopped chicken tender, pico de gallo and trashy BBQ sauce with a side of ranch.

Agave & Rye's ghost kitchen is the latest in the Tri-State for the growing food trend. Ghost kitchens refer to micro-cloud or virtual kitchens, meaning they don't offer dine-in services and only fulfill orders online. Ghost kitchens grew in popular during the COVID pandemic when the demand for restaurant deliveries skyrocketed.

"Launching a ghost kitchen in our restaurants is an epic idea that we've long wanted to attempt," said Yavonne Sarber, founder of Epic Brands and Agave & Rye restaurants. "It just makes sense."

"We have amazing items on our menus in other Epic Brands menus across the country and utilizing our chef's talents and downtime/off time during normal restaurant hours is not only smart business but allows our chefs to really flex their creative muscles and bring community something that's not only unique, but over the top delicious," Sarber continued.

Lick My Chicken is exclusively available for order through DoorDash, and it can be ordered from any Agave & Rye location in the Tri-State. According to the DoorDash app, Lick My Chicken is available for order seven days per week.