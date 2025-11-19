4 Cincinnati restaurants featured on OpenTable's top 100 restaurants of 2025

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati restaurants are under a national spotlight after several were featured on OpenTable's list of the best restaurants in 2025.

OpenTable recently released the "2025's Top 100 Restaurants" list, which is determined by reviews and insights by OpenTable users.

Of the 100 restaurants listed, four are located right here in the Queen City — and they were the only four to represent Ohio.

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Sotto, The Precinct and Pepp & Dolores were all featured on the list.

Any Cincinnatian knows these four restaurants are popular and beloved dining staples in the area.

Jeff Ruby's and Sotto are located not far from each other in downtown Cincinnati. Pepp & Dolores resides on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine, while The Precinct, also owned by Jeff Ruby, sits in Columbia-Tusculum.

Jeff Ruby's and The Precinct are both well-renowned steakhouses owned by Cincinnati restaurateur Jeff Ruby, whose name is practically synonymous with Cincinnati. Both restaurants have been around for decades, accruing many accolades over the years.

Pepp & Dolores, owned by Thunderdome Restaurant Group, is an Italian restaurant known for its array of housemade pastas, authentic Italian cuisine and wine selection.

Sotto, which is run by BOCA Restaurant Group, is located in downtown and offers "rustic Italian cuisine." The restaurant showcases an intimate brick-walled interior that makes it the perfect spot for a cozy date night.

All four of the restaurants featured this year were also listed in 2024's list from OpenTable. Last year's list featured six Queen City restaurants, also including Alfio's Buon Cibo and BOCA.

To see OpenTable's full 2025 list, click here.