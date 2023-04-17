Cincinnati Art Museum to present Pablo Picasso exhibit

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Art Museum will be only the second venue ever to host an exhibit celebrating Pablo Picasso's landscape work.

Known for helping launch the Cubist movement, Picasso's art can be found in popular museums like the Met, Tate Modern and Museo Reina Sofía. While so many of his portrait and still life works are on display, "Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds" will focus on the landscapes he painted and sculpted throughout his career.

The exhibit will feature art from 25 public and private collections across the U.S. and Europe, organized by the American Federation of Arts with guest curator Laurence Madeline and support from the Musée Picasso Paris.

In a release, the Cincinnati Art Museum said Picasso used landscape to push himself into new styles of painting and sculpting.

"His mastery of the human form and of still life is unquestioned. With the works assembled for this exhibition, we are finally able to appreciate how significant landscape was for Picasso throughout his life, and in turn how consequential Picasso was for landscape painting—how he was able to transform this venerable genre to meet his needs as an innovator and expressive interpreter, reshaping the world around him through his art," Peter Jonathan Bell, PhD, the museum's curator of European paintings, sculpture and drawings, said in the release.

The exhibit, which features more than 40 paintings, is part of "Picasso Celebration 1973-2023," which links exhibits and events to the 50th anniversary of the Spanish artist's death. The Mint Museum in Charlotte, North Carolina was the first to host the exhibit.

Opening weekend for "Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds" is June 23-25. The exhibit will be free for non-members on opening weekend and 5-8 p.m. every Thursday. Otherwise, tickets are $18 with discounts for students, children and seniors. Admission is free for museum members. Members can view the exhibit early 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

Visit cincinnatiartmuseum.org for more information on events connected to the exhibit.

