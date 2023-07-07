Lil Uzi Vert Pink Tape Tour: Rapper to headline Cincinnati show in October

CINCINNATI — Grammy-nominated artist Lil Uzi Vert is coming to the Queen City later this year.

His Pink Tape Tour will come through The Andrew J Brady Music Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday at 2 p.m. You can click here to purchase tickets.

This is the rapper's first headline tour since 2018. He just released his new album "Pink Tape," which is the first hip-hop album in 2023 to reach the top of the Billboard charts.

Lil Uzi Vert was nominated for a "Best New Artist" Grammy in 2018.

His stop in Cincinnati is only his third of 19 dates. The hip-hop star will also be in Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Hampton, Raleigh, Birmingham, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn and his home town of Philadelphia.

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most popular artists in hip-hop right now with more than 39 million monthly Spotify listeners and 17 million Instagram followers.

The artist started becoming a household name in the hip-hop genre in 2015 with the release of his mixtape "Luv Is Rage."

