'Kings of Late Night' Jay Leno, Arsenio Hall and Craig Ferguson coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Late-night legends Arsenio Hall, Craig Ferguson and Jay Leno are coming to Cincinnati to perform at Hard Rock Casino.

The "Kings of Late Night" will perform twice on Sept. 2, with an early show at 6 p.m. and a later performance at 9:15 p.m.

After starring in the popular Eddie Murphy film "Coming to America," Hall quickly became a household name when his late-night talk show "The Arsenio Hall Show" debuted in 1989. Popular among the younger demographic, Hall's show had a wide variety of guests including then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton. The Cleveland native's audience also took from the Browns' Dawg Pound, chanting "Woof, woof!" instead of applauding.

Jay Leno replaced Johnny Carson on "The Tonight Show" in 1992, and dominated television ratings for two decades. Both Leno and Hall's shows won Emmy Awards in the 90s. After leaving "The Tonight Show," Leno worked on "Jay Leno's Garage," which focused on his love of motor vehicles. He won an Emmy for that program as well.

Scottish-American comedian Craig Ferguson hosted "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" from 2005 to 2014. While his show didn't win an Emmy, it received a Peabody Award in 2009 for his interview with Desmond Tutu. He also won a Daytime Emmy as the host of "Celebrity Name Game."

Tickets to see "Kings of Late Night" start at $84. To purchase them, click here.

