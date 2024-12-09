Keith Urban announces 'High and Alive World Tour' stop at Riverbend Music Center

CINCINNATI — Country music star Keith Urban is returning to the stage with his High and Alive World Tour. The four-time GRAMMY Award winner will make a stop in Cincinnati this summer.

Urban will take the stage at Riverbend Music Center, on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

With 24 #1 hits to choose from, country music fans can expect a mix of classic songs like “Long Hot Summer,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Somebody Like You” and “One Too Many,” alongside new tracks from his latest album High, released in September 2024.

"Playing live is what I live to do," Urban said. "Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE—that’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage—and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!"

Joining Urban on the High and Alive World Tour are three up-and-coming talents in country music: Chase Mattew, Alana Springsteen and Karly Scott Collins.

The High and Alive World Tour kicks off on May 22, 2025, in Alabama and continues across North America.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.comand Riverbend.org.