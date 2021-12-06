Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Cincinnati in June

CINCINNATI — What would it feel like to be in The Starry Night? Art lovers in Greater Cincinnati might be able to answer that question after visiting an exhibit focused on the works of Vincent van Gogh.

"Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is coming to Cincinnati in June 2022. The exhibit will include a 360-degree digital show with sound effects, projection mapping and more.

While no dates have been announced, the exhibit's website said people can visit from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Visits will take about one hour. The "immersive experience" will be at a centrally located indoor venue to be announced.

Ticket prices start at $34.90 for adults and $19.90 for children. Children under 4 can enter for free. There is a virtual reality experience that can also be purchased separately on-site.

People can join a waitlist to get access to tickets before they are released to the public. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

