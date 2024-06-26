'Happy Place': Cincinnati native Emily Henry's book to become a Netflix series

CINCINNATI — Another day, another win for New York Times best-selling author and Cincinnati native Emily Henry.

The Lakota East grad just announced her 2023 novel "Happy Place" will be turned into a Netflix series for Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions.

"I’m thrilled about this show, and the team behind it," Henry said in a message to readers on Substack. "Nuyorican has been so incredibly supportive of and excited about my hopes, dreams, and vision for this show. It’s far from a given in this industry for a writer to get to be closely involved in adaptations of their work, but they (and Netflix!) have been so intentional about including me, and together we’re all going to do our absolute best to make a series that you, the readers, will love."

The best-selling novel focuses on exes Harriet and Wyn who must pretend to still be together for the sake of their friends in what was once their happy place. It shot to the top of the New York Times Best Sellers List when it was released and jumped to the top of the best sellers list for paperbacks this year.

In her message, Henry said there's "actually A LOT more to share very soon," but for now just news of its existence will have to do for her biggest fans.

Henry's previous novels — "Beach Read," "People We Meet on Vacation" and "Book Lovers" — are all being adapted into movies. This would be the first series created out of her work.

According to Deadline, Lopez is expected to produce the series along with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.