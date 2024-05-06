Cincinnati native Emily Henry tops NYT Best Sellers list with 'Funny Story'

CINCINNATI — The rom-com queen does it again: Cincinnati native Emily Henry sits atop this week's New York Times Best Sellers List with her new book, "Funny Story."

The Lakota East grad's latest work is listed as the No. 1 bestselling fiction in the country after its release on April 23 — and it's not her first time topping the charts.

Henry has released a book every year since 2020, starting with her first adult novel, "Beach Read." That title and each since has made the New York Times' list. In fact, her 2023 book "Happy Place" currently sits on the best sellers list for paperbacks.

RELATED | How Cincinnati's Emily Henry captured readers' hearts — and a spot on the NYT Best Seller list

Known for writing romances, Henry's latest book focus on a popular trope. After their exes run off together, opposites Daphne and Miles unite under one common goal: making their former partners just a little jealous with the help of a misleading photo.

The book takes place in a fictional town in Michigan, a state Henry and so many other midwesterners are familiar with. She graduated from Hope College, a liberal arts school in Holland, Michigan, and has previously talked about her trips to Lake Michigan — an area she has designated as one of her happy places.

Anticipation for "Funny Story" was so high several booksellers, including local store Joseph-Beth, hosted release parties to celebrate its arrival. Henry herself participated in a virtual discussion with Joseph-Beth the day after the book's release.

While there's been no information on a possible movie for this book, film adaptations of Henry's previous novels "Beach Read," "People We Meet on Vacation" and "Book Lovers" have been announced.