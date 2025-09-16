Film Cincinnati remembers impact of Robert Redford, whose last movie ever filmed was in Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Robert Redford, an Academy Award-winning director and actor whose career spanned over six decades, has died at age 89.

Known for his work in films like "The Sting," "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "All the President's Men," Redford had already made his mark on the industry before winning an Oscar for his directorial debut, "Ordinary People."

But he didn't stop there. Redford kept acting, directing and producing. While his last on-screen appearance was a cameo in "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, the last movie Redford ever filmed was actually right here in Cincinnati.

"The Old Man & the Gun," a film loosely based on career criminal Forrest Tucker, was shot here in the Tri-State in 2017. Redford was nominated for a Golden Globe for his acting.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Robert Redford, who shaped American cinema for decades, championed independent filmmaking and left a lasting imprint right here in Ohio," said Kristen Schlotman, president and CEO of Film Cincinnati.

Schlotman specifically noted Redford's work in founding the Sundance Film Festival. Earlier this year, Cincinnati was named as one of the finalists for the festival's new home.

"At this moment, as Cincinnati hosts the Association of Film Commissioners International conference, Redford’s work reminds us how film bridges local places to global stages," Schlotman said. "His life’s work reinforces what we already believe: Ohio is not simply a backdrop for filmmaking, but a home for creators and stories that resonate worldwide."

In addition to his impact on filmmaking, Redford also launched the Redford Center, which is focused on "advancing environmental solutions" through the power of stories.