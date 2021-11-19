Untitled Regina King movie filming in Cincinnati area this winter

CINCINNATI — Calling all future A-listers! Casting director Lynn Meyers is searching for extras for an untitled film featuring Oscar winner Regina King.

D. Lynn Meyers Casting announced it is "looking for lots of different paid extras" for an untitled film shooting in the Cincinnati area this winter. Extras must be fully vaccinated as the production follows Hollywood's COVID-19 protocols.

Anyone interested in becoming an extra is asked to email lynnmeyersextras2021@gmail.com with photos, contact information and clothing sizes.

According to her IMDb page, Lynn Meyers has done casting for Zac Efron's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," the Amy Adams and Glenn Close film "Hillbilly Elegy" and the 1994 drama "The Shawshank Redemption."

Regina King most recently starred in the 2021 Netflix film "The Harder They Fall." She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2019 for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk." She has also won Emmy Awards for "American Crime," "Seven Seconds" and "Watchmen."

A Cincinnati native, King's Emmy Award for "American Crime" sat on the center of her mother Goria Darby's coffee table in Springfield Township. Darby was sitting next to her daughter in the Dolby Theater when presenter Maya Rudolph called her name at the 2019 Academy Awards.

“She was more anxious than I usually see her,” Darby said of the moment. "It was just like a super ‘Amen!’ moment.”

There was no word on the movie's plot.

