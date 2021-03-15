NKY native Ciara Bravo stars in movie 'Cherry'

When she was a child, she starred on Nickelodeon’s “Big Time Rush,” but Ciara Bravo’s newest role is a far cry from the comedy television series.

The 23-year-old Northern Kentucky native just played her biggest role to date as Emma in the movie “Cherry.”

“Cherry,” which is now in theaters and on Apple TV+, was shot in Cleveland by the directing duo behind Mega Marvel films “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” The film also stars Tom Holland, who played Peter Parker in Marvel’s "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

For Bravo, playing the part felt like a breakout role.

“I think this project very much so feels like the next rung on this ladder of my career,” Bravo said. “But I've been very lucky that over the past 12 years, I've been able to do so much work that I'm proud of and so much work that's close to my heart.”

“Cherry” is a drama and love story about a man named Cherry (played by Holland) who loses his way in life and becomes addicted to heroin. His girlfriend, Emily (played by Bravo), also finds herself addicted.

Bravo said she worked with people who are trying to achieve sobriety in order to understand her role.

“It's a very different story. You always hope, as an actor, that your work grows and matures as you grow and mature. And I very much so think that 'Cherry' is that for me,” Bravo said.

Bravo said she is overwhelmed as rave reviews from both experts and fans roll in.

“I just do my job as an actor and hope that people like it. And to see that people are enjoying watching this movie as much as I enjoyed making it is more than I can ask for. I'm just, I'm happy,” she said.