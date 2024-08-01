Country superstar Luke Combs hangs out in Cincinnati ahead of tour stops

CINCINNATI — Her day starts with coffee — and his starts with training camp? Country singer Luke Combs was spotted hanging out at Bengals practice ahead of his upcoming concerts at Paycor Stadium this weekend.

Combs is in the middle of his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour, which officially comes to Cincinnati on Friday and Saturday, but it looks like he had some time to check out Paycor's typical tenants put in some work before prepping for his concerts.

Our sports team got video of Combs hanging out on the sidelines during an extraordinarily muggy practice Thursday. He appeared to meet Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard and a few others.

Luke Combs is at Bengals practice.



He has a concert in Cincinnati this weekend. pic.twitter.com/nWd0RELIyR — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) August 1, 2024

Combs, a North Carolina native, is a noted Panthers fan. Cincinnati and Carolina actually face off in Charlotte in late September, meaning Combs might have been trying to get a sneak peek at the competition. Bengals players and coaches didn't seem too worried, though.

According to Ticketmaster, there are still plenty of tickets available for both of Combs' tour dates, with prices as low as $33 for standard admission. We'll let you know if Combs is spotted elsewhere around town during his stay in Cincinnati.

