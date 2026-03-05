Cincinnati woman to appear on new Netflix dating show 'Age of Attraction'

CINCINNATI — As the Ohio season of Netflix's hit reality series "Love Is Blind" comes to an end, it looks like we'll see more local representation on the streaming service's newest show, "Age of Attraction."

Like the name suggests, "Age of Attraction" is a dating show where, instead of throwing out your sight, your age is no longer part of the conversation. Singles will mingle, date and "commit to each other" before revealing their ages. Similar to "Love Is Blind," they'll then test their connection in the real world.

The show's inaugural season features 20 men and 20 women, one of whom is from the Tri-State. Sophie, whose age is obviously not mentioned in her bio, is a marketing manager from Cincinnati (or, as Netflix unfortunately spelled it, Cincinatti).

According to her bio, Sophie is constantly told she has an "old soul," and she's done with "immature guys who drain her energy." The marathon runner says she's looking for a long-term partner to start a family with "some day soon."

Among Sophie's prospects are an MMA fighter, multiple entrepreneurs and a specialty car scout.

The series, hosted by couple Nick Viall and Natalie Joy instead of Netflix mainstays Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will premiere March 11 — the same day as the "Love Is Blind" season 10 reunion.

