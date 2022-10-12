Cincinnati Metro, TANK to offer fare-free rides during Blink 2022

CINCINNATI — Blink weekend is almost here and thousands of people will be traveling to and descending upon Over-the-Rhine, downtown Cincinnati and Covington.

To combat the headache of traveling into the city and attempting to park, Cincinnati Metro and TANK (Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky) are offering free fares each night of the neighborhood-spanning festival.

Each night from Oct. 13-16, Metro and TANK buses will offer fare-free rides beginning at 6 p.m.

There will be direct routes to Blink available at four park-and-ride locations, and these routes will drop attendees off at the Riverfront Transit Center for both Metro and TANK. TANK will also drop attendees off at the Covington Transit Center.

These four park-and-ride locations are: Cincinnati State, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education, UC Digital Futures Building and Northern Kentucky University.

The last trip from NKU to Covington is at 9 p.m., and TANK buses will operate from the Covington Transit Center back to park-and-ride locations until 11 p.m.

All local Northern Kentucky TANK service will operate as normally scheduled, but service in Cincinnati will only operate to the Riverfront Transit Center after 6 p.m.

Due to street closures in Cincinnati, Metro's Government Square will close each night at 6:15 p.m., and anyone waiting then will be shuttled to the Regional Transit Center. As streets reopen, Government Square is expected to also reopen at 12:30 a.m.

All new and existing transit users who use the Transit app between Thursday and Sunday to purchase Metro fare will be gifted a free Metro 24-hour pass through the app. Similarly, anyone who registers a new Transit with EZ Fare account through the app during Blink or anyone that uses the Transit app to purchase fare during the day will be entered to win a raffle prize from Metro.

TANK is also having promotional giveaways, drawings and more at NKU as people wait for their buses.

The fare-free rides comes as Blink brings multiple road closures at various times throughout the weekend.

For more in-depth details for both Metro and TANK, click here.

You can catch up on all the preparations for Blink and everything you need to know to have a fun weekend here.

RELATED

BLINK organizers gather to honor city’s first mural artist 50 years later

Blink 2022: Road closures, major events and everything you need to know about the four-day event

'I’ve never seen anything like it': BLINK artists from around the world preparing new murals around city