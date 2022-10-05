'I’ve never seen anything like it': BLINK artists from around the world preparing new murals around city

CINCINNATI — The sounds of spray paint cans are echoing in many parts of downtown, Over-the-Rhine and Northern Kentucky. BLINK is back.

This year’s event will take place over four days, Oct. 13-16.

BLINK is being touted as the country’s largest immersive event, featuring more than 100 art installations spanning 30-blocks from McMicken Avenue to 7th Street in Covington. The event features large-scale projection mapping, murals, and interactive light sculptures from all over the world.

The northernmost point of the BLINK map of art installations will be at OTR’s Hanna Park. Artists there are hoping to transform the park into an urban oasis.

"We just want to reflect the community," said Matthew Dayler, owner of Chroma Projects. "The diverse people that come here and hang out in the park and in this neighborhood. We wanted to celebrate that — keep it playground, a little street. That’s the roots."

Tuesday, Dayler and Danny Gamble were putting the finishing touches on what has been a months-long project.

"The wall was like 7-8 days," Dayler said. "The pool was 2-3 days. The court will be another 2-3 days."

Hanna Park will feature live music, food and beer vendors and a slam dunk contest.

The BLINK map is divided into five different geographical areas: Findlay Market, Over-the-Rhine, Downtown, The Banks and the Covington.

In 2019, the event drew more than 1.3 million people to the Greater Cincinnati area. Officials said it was the region’s 'largest ever event.'

With every brushstroke, artists said they’re hoping to leave a lasting mark on the city’s landscape.

"We love the leave behind. As much as we want to light it up and have a party, and celebrate the city, we love the fact that it’s going to stay here," Dayler said. "People coming through the park are always like, are you going to leave it? Yeah, of course. This is our sort of gift back to the community."

BLINK said its parade route will be announced later. A digital version of the installation map will be released Oct. 11. For more information on this year's BLINK event and its artists, click here.

