Cincinnati Children's Theatre returns to historic Emery Theater after $50 million renovation

CINCINNATI — After 56 years at the Taft Theater, Cincinnati Children's Theatre is returning to its original home at the historic Emery Theater following a two-year, $50 million renovation that has transformed it into one of the nation's most technically advanced theaters.

The country's oldest children's theater will reopen this Friday with a production of "The Wizard of Oz Jr.," marking a significant milestone in the venue's storied history.

Executive Director Roderick Justice said the revitalization will breathe new life into the magic of children's theater through cutting-edge technology and thoughtful design elements.

WATCH: We take you through the fully-renovated Taft Theater ahead of the Cincinnati Children's Theatre opening

"It has the largest stage lift of its kind in the world ... we had to excavate down 16 feet to make sure that this system could bring up scenery. So imagine if you were bringing up a house, you could have a scene in front of the house, and then it can rotate because it's also a rotating stage lift, and then they go through the door and you're on the inside of the house," Justice said.

The theater's innovative design extends beyond the stage itself. Justice explained how the venue creates an immersive experience for audiences.

"All of these gray surfaces that you see can be projected on to bring the story that's on stage beyond the stage into the house and out around you," Justice said.

WCPO The Emery can transform the space with an immersive light experience.

The renovation also includes carefully designed details that pay homage to the theater's history. Justice pointed out several reimagined spots throughout the venue.

"You don't want to leave any spot untouched. We've got Rapunzel's hair. You've got some blooming flowers, and it overlooks the history hall. And if you see the fish scales that are down along the horizon, this is one of my favorite parts. Mary Emery, her nickname when she was growing up was Guppy. And so the fish scales are an ode to Mary Emery," Justice said.

WCPO 9 Robotic flowers hanging over the History Hall at the Emery Theater.

The choice of "The Wizard of Oz" as the inaugural performance holds special significance for the theater company.

"This place was our home at one point. It has been in a series of transition, and it had fallen into some pretty hard times, and people thought it was not rescuable. This was our home and there's no place like home, and the theater. The story of The Wizard of Oz has so much heart, courage and wisdom, and that's what it took to make this theater what it is," Justice said.

WCPO

Wizard of Oz first took the stage in 1925, even before the movie at the Emery Theater

The lobby features towering vertical monitors that make visitors feel like they're part of the show, adding to the immersive theater experience.

Tickets for "The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition, are still available for the opening performances at the renovated Emery Theater.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

WCPO Huge immersive vertical boards, welcome you to the Emery Theater's lobby.