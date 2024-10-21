'Really well-received' | BLINK 2024 organizers call festival a success, note higher attendance numbers

CINCINNATI — After four successful days, BLINK organizers are already planning for 2026.

BLINK executive director Justin Brookhart said on Monday attendance at this year's festival was higher than the previous year — and plans for BLINK 2026 are already in the works using lessons learned from this year's event.

"We tried to do things outside of just the art experiences to add value to the events and we felt like that's been really well-received so far," Brookhart said.

BLINK attendees had the opportunity to visit the Asianati Street Market, a fashion show and skate park project. The event also featured new attractions like Eduardo Kobras' Neil Armstrong mural on Fifth Third Bank headquarters and expanded even further into Northern Kentucky with installations and events in Newport.

"We chose Newport on the Levee area because that's an attraction — people are used to going there, parking and having great times throughout the weekend," Brookhart said. "We activated the Thompson House and did a really great installation along the riverfront area at the new development over there."

Molly Schramm | WCPO 9

Brookhart said there were minor issues with the parade with delays in performances causing people to cross in front of floats, but overall, there were no major safety issues. He credits the visitors and public safety officials for all of their help in ensuring everyone stayed safe throughout the entire event.

BLINK also brought in a lot of revenue for local businesses, including restaurants.

"We definitely know we got a lot of walk-ins, customers coming in and trying us for the first time," said Chris Calvert, general manager of Eli's BBQ. "Overall, you know, we kind of hit the goals that we wanted to hit, so we would call it a successful weekend."

According to BLINK officials, Asianati saw more than two times the sales they had in 2022.

In addition, the event added seventeen new murals — with more to come in 2026.

"Everyone just kind of has the right spirit at this event, and that's one of the biggest takeaways from folks, they just can't believe that this can happen anywhere and they love that it happens here in Cincinnati," Brookhart said.

If you want to share feedback on your BLINK experience, click here.