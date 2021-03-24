Menu

BLINK to come back in 2022 thanks to American Rescue Plan funds

Joe Simon
People celebrated the BLINK Cincinnati art and light festival on Oct. 13, 2017, with music, circus fun, food and drinks in Downtown's Gano Alley. Memorial Hall.
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 21:19:03-04

CINCINNATI — Mayor John Cranley said he hopes to use some of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to bring the BLINK Festival back to Cincinnati in 2022.

The ARP gave more than $290 million to the city, and city officials called for $1 million to be used to bring BLINK back next year. They also called for $1 million to be given to museums to help keep them open and for some of the funds to go toward other things in the arts community, like helping to build the Clifton Cultural Arts Center.

"Our art organizations is what make living in a city so great, and so getting them through this COVID winter they’ve been struggling without any performances for a year," Cranley said. "Hopefully, by summer and fall, they’ll be able to have performances again..."

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, ArtsWave accelerated $2.4 million in grant payments for 43 organizations, and they amassed $13+ million for the arts in Cincinnati last year.

