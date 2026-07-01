Skyline Chili opens new retro-themed restaurant in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A new Skyline Chili location in Northern Kentucky is going back in time with a retro look unlike anything else in the Tri-State.

One Holland Group, a Northern Kentucky restaurant group, opened a Skyline Chili franchise restaurant at 520 W. Fifth Street in Covington on Monday, June 29. The new Skyline sits in the former location of Frisch's Big Boy at the corner of Fifth Street and Philadelphia Street.

The new location ensures Skyline Chili is available in the Covington area after Skyline's former location on Third Street closed on Saturday, June 27. The team members from the Third Street location all transitioned to the new restaurant.

The Fifth Street location also offers a drive-thru option for diners, which the Third Street location did not have. Outside of the drive-thru, guests can also dine in or carry out their coneys, three-ways, chilitos and more.

"We are thrilled to continue serving the Covington community," said Gary Holland, founder and CEO of One Holland Group. "The Third Street restaurant was one of the oldest locations in Northern Kentucky and in the Skyline system, so it was important to us to keep serving our Covington guests and create a restaurant that better fits today's needs and expectations."

In terms of its interior, the new restaurant changes it up from the usual decor of Skyline Chili restaurants and opts for a black-and-white checkered floor and teal seating. There are various booths and tables guests can sit in, as well as a curved counter with ample seating that faces an old-school Skyline Chili car on the wall.

Provided by One Holland Group

Provided by One Holland Group

"We're proud to work with partners like One Holland who share our commitment to quality and community, and we're excited to welcome the new Covington location to the Skyline family," said Dick Williams, Skyline Chili's CEO.

The new Covington location is open seven days a week. You can click here to see the restaurant's hours.