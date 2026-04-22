Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar in Avondale announces closure, hopes to reopen in the future

CINCINNATI — Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar officially closed its doors last week in Avondale.

Last week, the restaurant, which specialized in cereal treats, milkshakes and more, announced on social media that Saturday, April 18, would be its final day of business.

"Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar has been one of the most beautiful journeys of my life," owner Arielle Nelson wrote. "Every smile, every family, every late night, every event... it has meant more to me than words can fully express."

The cereal bar opened its doors in December 2022 at 3538 Reading Road.

The restaurant offered far more than your typical bowl of Cheerios and milk. Saturday Morning Vibes served up limited-edition versions of cereals, various toppings for bowls of cereal, milkshakes, frappuccinos, other drinks and more.

In her closure announcement, Nelson said, "This isn't goodbye, it's a transition."

"Saturday, April 18th will be our final day at our Avondale location as we take a pause to reimagine, rebuild and create something even sweeter... SMV Cereal Bar 2.0," Nelson wrote.

She didn't say where the restaurant plans on moving to.

Saturday Morning Vibes also said it plans to host catering events, pop-ups, birthday celebrations and community events throughout the summer.

"From the bottom of my heart, to the other small businesses, my mom, the community organizations, my friends and all of my customers, thank you for every ounce of love you've poured into Saturday Morning Vibes," Nelson wrote. "You've helped build something special, and I promise you... we're just getting started!"