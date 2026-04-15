Granny's Latonia Diner in Covington's West Latonia neighborhood shuts down

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky diner announced on social media Wednesday that it has permanently shut down.

Granny's Latonia Diner, located at 3728 Winston Ave. in Covington's West Latonia neighborhood, posted to Facebook to announce that Wednesday, April 15, was its last day of service.

The diner said the closure comes after the owner of the building sold it, nullifying the restaurant's lease.

"We are so thankful for all the support everyone has shown us," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Despite the closure, the restaurant said it's still working to be able to host its free community Thanksgiving dinner this year.

The restaurant also said it's hoping to find a new spot to open in.

Granny's Latonia Diner is where "culinary passion meets a warm, inviting atmosphere," according to the restaurant's website.

The restaurant's menu included diner favorites like double-decker sandwiches, burgers, homemade soups and breakfast options like biscuits and gravy, omelettes and more.

You can read Granny's Latonia Diner's full announcement below: