Kings Island announces opening date for Camp Snoopy, Snoopy's Soap Box Racers

MASON, Ohio — Camp Snoopy is almost ready for its Beagle Scouts!

Kings Island's new kids' area will open along with its new roller coaster on Friday, May 24 — right on time for Memorial Day weekend.

Kids can hang out with their favorite Peanuts characters and get the opportunity to become official Beagle Scouts. They'll also get to experience Snoopy's Soap Box Racers, a family coaster that lifts riders up a 70-foot hill before racing them up a spike at 36 miles per hour, where they will then return backward to the station.

RELATED | Sneak peek of Kings Island's new coaster: Snoopy's Soapbox Racers

After enjoying the ride, families can enjoy a bite at Pigpen's Mess Hall or enjoy some camp fun in the nature-themed play area.

That weekend is also opening weekend for Soak City Water Park, which will be open daily through Aug. 18 and on weekends from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2.

Kings Island is also debuting its new nighttime fireworks and drone show, which runs through Sept. 1, on May 24. Active and retired military members will receive free admission May 24-27 for Memorial Day weekend. Their friends and family can also receive discounted tickets.

For those who want to visit the park later this summer, Kings Island also announced a brand new food and wine festival for the month of June. Guests can enjoy a variety of red and white wines, charcuteries, cheeses and treats every Friday, Saturday and Sunday June 7-30. Find out more details here.