After multiple postponements, Garth Brooks finally coming to Cincy

CINCINNATI — After two years of pushing back or outright canceling planned Cincinnati shows due to COVID-19, Garth Brooks announced he will play at Paul Brown Stadium on May 14.

It's been a long few years for Brooks fans in Cincinnati: Brooks postponed a May 2020 date three times through 2020 and 2021 before ultimately canceling the Cincinnati appearance, alongside other shows.

If Brooks does make it to Cincinnati this time, it will be his first time playing at Paul Brown Stadium. It's also Brooks' first appearance at all in Cincinnati in five years — though not for lack of trying.

Ticket holders for that ill-fated run were reimbursed after he canceled the September 2021 concert, so fans will have to be prepared to buy again when sales open March 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Brooks' appearance at Paul Brown Stadium will be the first time the home of the Bengals has held a concert in three years.