Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Kids are heading back to school, which makes it seem like summer is winding down. While that may be true in some regard, the weather is still beautiful around the Tri-State and there's plenty you can get out and enjoy. Here are the top nine things to do around the Tri-State this weekend:

Cincy Beerfest

Bringing beer, beer and even more beer to TQL Stadium, Cincy Beerfest is Cincinnati's largest craft beer celebration. Saturday's event will see loads of Cincinnati breweries pouring their respective brews, as well as local food favorites like Skyline Chili and Montgomery Inn set up in concession stands. There are multiple different sessions for the event, so you can purchase tickets for whichever time works best for you. Early admission ticket holders even get to experience walking out onto the field level of the stadium.

You can purchase tickets for the event here.

WHAT: Cincy Beerfest

WHEN: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Black Family Reunion

Celebrating its 34th year, the Black Family Reunion features events all weekend long that are highlighting and celebrating the strengths and values of the Black Family. This year's theme is "Bold & Beautiful," and the reunion will feature speakers, live music, a festival, parade, job fair, and a Sunday morning prayer service. Most of the reunion's events take place at Sawyer Point, but certain events are at other locations around Cincinnati.

For a full rundown of the reunion's events and locations, click here.

WHAT: Black Family Reunion

WHEN: Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Sawyer Point, 705 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Ukrainian Summer Festival

Hosted by Hope4Ukraine, the annual Ukrainian Summer Festival will feature food, live music, arts and crafts, a kids zone, raffles and more. All funds at the event will go toward buying medical equipment for overcrowded and unfunded hospitals in the Kharkiv Region. The free event will have authentic Ukrainian food, as well as frozen dishes you can take home.

For more information about the festival, click here.

WHAT: Ukrainian Summer Festival

WHEN: Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Kolping Center, 10235 W Mill Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

Big Biergarten Experience

Back bigger and better than ever before, the Big Biergarten Experience is an event previewing everything you can enjoy at Oktoberfest. The weekend-long event will have live music on two different stages, German food, rides and games and loads of beer. This is the first of two weekends celebrating the Big Biergarten Experience, as well. If interested, it costs $5 per person, plus $10 per vehicle if you want reserved parking. There is also free parking in surrounding lots with a free shuttle bus to and from Germania Park.

Advance tickets have already sold out, but you can purchase them at the gate of Germania Park when you arrive.

WHAT: Big Biergarten Experience

WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Germania Park, 3529 W Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251

Dewey's Pizza "Run to Raise Dough" 5K

Raising money for Cincinnati Children's Hospital and their Center for Autoimmune Liver Disease, Dewey's Pizza is hosting its family-friendly 5K in Oakley on Sunday. The race will begin at the Dewey's on Madison Road and then afterward, there will be a party. The after party will include pizza, beer, face painting, a DJ and more to enjoy. Other than the after party events, the top 10 female and male runners will be awarded a pizza-themed race medal.

If interested, registration costs $45 through Aug. 20 and $50 on the day of. You can register here.

WHAT: Dewey's Pizza "Run to Raise Dough" 5K

WHEN: Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Dewey's Pizza, 3014 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

Mimosa Fest

Have you ever been to brunch and enjoyed bottomless mimosas? Some would argue that's the best part about brunch. Now you can celebrate the bubbly beverage at Mimosa Fest on Sunday. Bringing food, a live DJ and, of course, mimosas, Mimosa Fest is a one-stop shop to have a party-filled brunch. The event is for those 21-years-old and up, and tickets must be purchased. General admission tickets cost $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door. The purchase of you ticket includes one free mimosa as well.

If interested, you can purchase tickets here.

WHAT: Mimosa Fest

WHEN: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226

The City Flea Kids Market

August's edition of City Flea is making its way to Washington Park on Saturday, and this month it's the Kids Market. On top of the usual vendors marketgoers can expect, this month's market will included children showcase their own art, wares and purchasable items. The event is a way to provide local kids with a way to showcase their items, "feel empowered and for them to get an idea of what it's like to own and run a small business," the event's website said.

WHAT: The City Flea Kids Market

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Avondale on the Green

Avondale on the Green is kicking off with a free fitness event for all ages Saturday. The event is held in conjunction with FitNext, who has also offered to provide free fitness classes for all age groups for the remaining Saturdays in August. Otherwise, the Reds are providing swag bags. For those interested in attending, mats for the workout, water and bananas will be provided.

WHAT: Avondale on the Green

WHEN: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

WHERE: Corner of Reading Road and Forest Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229

Whiskey City Summer Fest 2022

Celebrating music and the summer sun, Lawrenceburg's Whiskey City Summer Fest is back. The night filled with music is bringing soulful and funky southern blues-rock with JJ Grey and Mofro. Other acts for the free concert include Pure Grain and Rosewood Revival. Other than the live music, the event will have a beer garden and food trucks to enjoy. If interested, you're encouraged to bring your own lawn chairs. There is also free parking for the event.

Find more information about the summer fest here.

WHAT: Whiskey City Summer Fest 2022

WHEN: Saturday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Lawrenceburg Civic Park, 111 E High St., Lawrenceburg, IN 47025