Thomas Massie wins Republican primary for U.S. House

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie won the Republican primary for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District.

Massie has been in Congress since 2012, when he won both a special and regular election to fill former Rep. Geoff Davis' open seat. He beat out challengers Claire Wirth, George Foking Washington and Covington resident Alyssa Dara McDowell — best known for incorrectly telling a watch party Matt Bevin won reelection in 2019.

Nicknamed "Mr. No," Massie often makes headlines for frequently voting no in the House. He was recently one of three congressmen to vote against the House's resolution to "stand steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently" behind Ukraine. Massie said there were "many reasons" he voted no, including that continuing support could mean the U.S. is in constant conflict with Russia.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Massie, the man he once called a "third-rate Grandstander," one week before Tuesday's primary. In his endorsement, Trump called Massie a "conservative warrior" and "first-rate defender of the Constitution."

Trump did not endorse Massie in 2020, though it had no impact on his races. The representative for Northern Kentucky easily won his primary and defeated Democratic challenger Alexandra Owensby with 67% of the vote.

Massie will face Democrat Matthew Lehman of Newport and Independent Ethan Osborne of Covington in the Nov. 8 general election. Click here for Kentucky primary election results.

