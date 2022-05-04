Dave Chappelle attacked, comedian tackled on stage while filming Netflix special

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked while on stage Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Yellow Springs native was filming a Netflix special called "Netflix Is a Joke" when a man rushed the stage and tackled him.

ABC News reported the alleged attacker was taken away by ambulance after being subdued by security.

The Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday said the man was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it. LAPD media relations made no official announcement of an arrest in the hours after the attack, according to the Associated Press.

The attack allegedly happened while Chappelle was wrapping up a routine where he jokes about how comedians have to worry more about their personal security in the wake of this year’s Academy Awards ceremony where actor Will Smith slapped Rock Chris Rock on live television in reaction to a joke about his wife.

Jamie Foxx was in the wings of the stage and Chappelle thanked him for responding to the attack. Chris Rock was there as well and jokingly asked if the attacker was Will Smith.

The event was cellphone free. Attendees were required to place their devices in pouches before entering the Hollywood Bowl. Despite the requirement, a cellphone video emerged on social media showing the incident.

Someone just tried to attack Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/PZI3RMRdjD — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 4, 2022

Chappelle has attracted criticism from supporters of the LGBTQ community in recent months after he made controversial comments in a Netflix special "The Closer."

READ MORE

Dave Chappelle says he's willing to meet with members of transgender community

Chris Rock adds second Taft Theater show 'due to popular demand'

Dave Chappelle transforming retired Yellow Springs fire station into comedy club