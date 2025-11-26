'Dancing with the Stars' announces additional Cincinnati tour stop

CINCINNATI — Calling all Dancing with the Stars fans: your favorite celebrities and professionals are coming to Cincinnati.

Due to "unprecedented demand," the "Dancing with the Stars: Live!" tour is now set to make a second stop in the Queen City.

The first stop, announced earlier this year, is planned for Feb. 28. A second show will now hit the stage May 7.

Both performances will be at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in The Banks.

Each tour stop has a special celebrity guest from the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars. Season-long favorite Andy Richter is set to make an appearance at February's show, while finalist Elaine Hendrix is listed as the celebrity guest co-host for the show in May.

The tour also features professionals from the show, including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Hailey Bills. Performances are choreographed under the direction of Emmy-winner Mandy Moore, who also choreographed "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour".

“We cannot wait for all the fans of DWTS to come out and enjoy the show we have dreamed up for this year’s tour. These dancers are simply the best in the world at what they do, and we hope that everyone is as thrilled as we are to enjoy this one-of-a kind all-new show," said Jared Paul with Faculty Inc.

Tickets for the newly-added second performance go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5. They'll be available on both Ticketmaster and the venue's website.

For the full list of tour dates, see the Dancing with the Stars tour website.