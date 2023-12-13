New restaurant, bar brings Texas barbecue, karaoke to Liberty Township

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio — A new restaurant and bar at the Liberty Center is bringing the best of Texas barbecue and karaoke to the Tri-State.

Cowboy Sally's, which is located at 7521 Gibson Street, held its grand opening Wednesday morning.

According to the restaurant's website, Cowboy Sally's has "an atmosphere of a Texas saloon, gone wild" — in fact, the bar's tagline is "Giddy up."

The restaurant itself is lit up with pink and blue neon lights, and even has a reflective, disco ball-esque horse statue in the middle of the dining room.

The restaurant and bar is also setting the atmosphere with the fun of karaoke (and yes, it's even fun when it's painfully bad). Guests can unleash their inner superstar while they're enjoying their meals.

In terms of food, Cowboy Sally's menu focuses on everything meat related. Customers can expect everything from brisket and baby back ribs to pulled pork, burnt ends (they also have smoked tofu burnt ends) and smoked sausages. Whatever meat customers choose can then be served via taco, hoagie, on a plate or a la carte. There's also house-made sauces to pair with whichever meat choice.

The restaurant's menu also features other food options, such as deep-fried deviled eggs, pimento cheese fundito, loaded Texas nachos and more. Guests can expect southern-inspired desserts as well with Aunt Mae's peach dump cake, banana pudding, cinnamon bacon caramel rolls and more.

Alongside food options, Cowboy Sally's promises "cheap, strong drinks that keep the good times rolling," the restaurant said. Drink options include a spicy margarita, Texas spiked tea and an Ole Smoky peach tea whiskey slushee, among others. The restaurant's bar also has a decent list of wine offerings, as well as draft and bottled beer.

Food and drink choices will also be served to guests by state-of-the-art delivery robots instead of the presumed cowboys on horses.

Cowboy Sally's is located directly across the street from Kona Grill and offers dine-in, takeout and catering services. The restaurant is set to be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., as well as 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.