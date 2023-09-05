Watch Now
Coroner identifies victim of crash on I-71 S near I-275 in Montgomery

Posted at 3:38 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 08:59:04-04

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died in a crash on southbound I-71 near I-275 in Montgomery Tuesday.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the right southbound lane was blocked at I-275. The ramp to westbound I-275 was also closed.

The coroner's office reported that 31-year-old Kyle Messer died in the crash.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved. Investigators have not said if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Police have not said if they know what caused the crash.

