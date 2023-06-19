'It’s life-changing': Cincinnati organization provides free wardrobes for trans kids, young adults

CINCINNATI — A local organization wants to make things easier for transgender and gender nonconforming people. Transform Cincy provides free clothes and accessories to kids and young adults who are going through their transition.

“It's the start of your journey,” said co-founder Tristan Vaught.

Transform’s location in Over-the-Rhine feels like a small department store. Clients are greeted by racks and bins of clothes and a wall of shoes. There are stands with jewelry and there are wigs hanging on the wall. Inspirational messages are written across sticky notes and on artwork.

“Going into a department store and having to go to the men's section when you still look a certain way, it's nerve-racking,” Vaught said. “It can be embarrassing. People can harass you.”

It’s why Vaught and the rest of the Transform Cincy team have tried so hard to make this a safe space.

Transform Cincy was launched in 2019. The idea was born from a Facebook meme Vaught shared on Facebook asking people to stop doing gender reveal parties and instead start giving clothes to transgender people.

One of Vaught’s friends (Transform Co-Founder Nancy Dawson) commented on the post, eager to start a project doing just that.

“One of the first clients we ever had walking through here, you could tell… nervous, anxious, head down,” Vaught said. “Within five minutes, we're changing another outfit and it's a runway show.”

Vaught said the child just lit up.

“Mom was teary-eyed and really looking at us like, ‘This is the first time I've seen my kid,’” they said.

Clients fill out a preference form online with their size and style information. Stylists at Transform pull clothes and accessories together for them before they arrive. Clients typically leave with about 15 to 20 new outfits.

In 2022, Transform outfitted more than 300 people.

“It’s life-changing when you see it,” Vaught said. “And you can see it happen.”

The work goes beyond the racks. Transform is moving into a new space this summer to allow more space for programming. The organization hosts regular meet-ups and support groups for clients and their families.

It’s work that feels particularly necessary as Vaught feels backlash increase.

“I have not noticed this kind of almost violent pushback in a lot of the work that I'm doing,” they said. “That wasn't like that before.”

Vaught is confident this work will continue to inspire hope.

“You wouldn't think of all things, clothing,” they said. “But when you think about this journey of being trans, it's very important.”

The organization relies heavily on donations, particularly smaller monetary donations from individuals.

“That's what's kept us running,” Vaught said. “We have no large corporate sponsorship. We have small grants, but nothing massive.”

Vaught said it takes about $50 to $60 to outfit one individual. While people donate clothes, the organization relies on funds to support rent and electricity, as well as specific sizes of shoes and styles of clothing that might be harder to find.

“Being here and doing this kind of work is what's going to keep us okay,” they said.

You can donate to the organization here. You can request a styling appointment here. Follow Transform Cincy’s social media pages to stay up-to-date with the latest events and programs.