'It changed my trajectory': How one video catapulted a UC student into an LGBTQ+ celebrity influencer

LOS ANGELES — When Tri-State native Georgia Bridgers isn't on the set of a film production in Los Angeles, she's making videos for her hundreds of thousands of fans.

The LGBTQ+ influencer has tens of millions of views and more than 800,000 followers across social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

"I've always just wanted to be in front of a camera sharing," she said. "So acting was my dream from when I was really little."

That dream started to turn into a reality in 2016 while she was studying electronic media at The University of Cincinnati.

"As I discovered myself in college and realized, at the time, that I was part of the LGBTQ community, I wanted to share that online," she said.

Over the next few years, the Saint Ursula Academy graduate vlogged about various aspects of her life, while slowly growing her following. Then, one video in 2018 changed everything.

"I came out on YouTube at the time as bisexual. And I made a video with my mom, because she wanted to ask me questions about my sexuality," she said.

"That video went viral. And that's how I started gaining my mass following."

The video now has more than 5 million views.

Bridgers, who now identifies as a lesbian, started making more videos focused on LGBTQ+ life and soon realized that her content resonated with queer people across the globe.

"It became my career, you know, so it changed my trajectory, because I thought I would stay in Cincinnati," she said. "I was even studying to get a broadcast journalism certificate in school."

Throughout the rest of her time in college, Bridgers produced dozens of videos and watched her fan base grow.

Bridgers said that using her platform to encourage LGBTQ+ youth has been a blessing.

"I'm getting a lot of comments that are like, 'I remember finding you on YouTube when I was in high school... and just following your journey really helped me.' And that's all I've ever wanted," she said.

Bridgers now lives in Los Angeles and hasn't posted a YouTube vlog in more than a year. Instead, she's shifted her focus to another social media platform: TikTok.

"I think it's very normal and natural to have seasons of things. So that portion of my life on YouTube was a season.

Bridgers now posts short comedy videos almost every day and has gained more than 357,000 followers and 21 million likes on the app. The shortform content allows her to be more spontaneous and authentic.

"This is my happy, queer, gay life. And now we can just go through the motions together."

While making the shift form YouTube to TikTok, Bridgers was also able start perusing her childhood dream of acting.

She's already been in two queer short films and a music video. Bridgers said both films, "Bad Bach" and "Artemis Hill," are in the post production phase with release dates coming in the near future.

"I'm just really excited to do what I love and tell gay stories," she said.

Bridgers also works as a production assistant on various film sets in Hollywood.

In addition to her budding acting career, she hosts an R-rated comedy podcast with her friends called "Been Gay."

"We feel like we all have such unique perspectives in our queer lives. And we think we're funny. So like, let's get some mics in a room and let's get going," she said. "It is not child friendly... it's an acquired taste. It's the type of content that needs to be out there in the queer community."

The podcast is available on most streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Podcasts along with her YouTube Channel.

Bridgers said she feels that positive LGBTQ+ content of all kinds, including comedy, is extremely important, especially in today's political climate.

"It's really, really disgusting what's going on right now. But it's all fear mongering," she said. "It's all based on these facetious claims and for lack of better words, bulls***."

Despite being on the west coast, Bridgers said Cincinnati will always have a special place in her heart.

"I came out in Cincinnati, my first Pride was Cincinnati Pride. And I felt nothing but immense joy and love and acceptance." she said.

Bridgers recognizes that many LGBTQ+ youth do not feel supported at home like she did. But she said it is important to remember that you are beautiful, you are loved and your people are out there.

"That bubble isn't forever. Even if you don't feel acceptance, where you are," she said." Your chosen family is out there. And they're waiting for you whenever you're ready."

