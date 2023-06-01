Watch Now
Pride Guide 2023: 50 years of Pride celebrations and fighting for equality in Greater Cincinnati

"It's about Pride" will air and stream on WCPO 9 News Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
2017 Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 05:56:36-04

CINCINNATI — This June, Cincinnati celebrates 50 years of organized Pride events. They've taken many different forms through the decades, but the celebrations stay rooted in fights for equality and fairness.

At a time when LGBTQ+ people are at the center of culture wars — and targets of restrictive new laws — in all three Tri-State capitals, at least one local community is throwing it's first Pride event.

Why do we recognize Pride?
Pride's roots trace back to a gay bar raid in New York City, but when it comes to LGBTQ+ history, Cincinnati has played a leading role.

The first recognized Pride march took place in New York City on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, according to the Library of Congress. It only took a few years for the movement to reach the Queen City when Cincinnati held its first Pride celebration on Fountain Square in 1973.

You can learn more about Pride history — and issues still facing the LGBTQ+ community — by watching WCPO's 2021 special "It's About Pride."

Below is a schedule of some of the major events happening this month across the Tri-State. You can find many more community events here.

Thursday, June 1

Saturday, June 3

Sunday June 4

  • NKY Pride - Parade starts on Madison Avenue and Festival is in Goebel Park - 1 p.m.

Saturday June 10

Sunday, June 11

Friday, June 16

Saturday, June 17

Saturday, June 24

  • Cincinnati Pride - Parade starts downtown at 11 a.m., Festival is at Sawyer Point at Noon

Are we missing an event? Let us know and send a note to newsdesk@wcpo.com

