Pride Guide 2023: 50 years of Pride celebrations and fighting for equality in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — This June, Cincinnati celebrates 50 years of organized Pride events. They've taken many different forms through the decades, but the celebrations stay rooted in fights for equality and fairness.

At a time when LGBTQ+ people are at the center of culture wars — and targets of restrictive new laws — in all three Tri-State capitals, at least one local community is throwing it's first Pride event.

Why do we recognize Pride?

Pride's roots trace back to a gay bar raid in New York City, but when it comes to LGBTQ+ history, Cincinnati has played a leading role.

The first recognized Pride march took place in New York City on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, according to the Library of Congress. It only took a few years for the movement to reach the Queen City when Cincinnati held its first Pride celebration on Fountain Square in 1973.

You can learn more about Pride history — and issues still facing the LGBTQ+ community — by watching WCPO's 2021 special "It's About Pride."

Below is a schedule of some of the major events happening this month across the Tri-State. You can find many more community events here.

Thursday, June 1



Inclusive Pride Flag Raising - Cincinnati City Hall - 10 a.m.

Pride Flag Raising - Hamilton County Courthouse - 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 3



Hamilton Pride - March at 11 a.m. at Rotary Park, Festival and Concert starts at noon at Marcum Park

Augusta Pride - August Boat Dock on Hamilton Avenue - 1 p.m. - first-time event

Hillsboro PRIDE - Liberty Park - 3 p.m.

FC Cincinnati Pride Night - TQL Stadium - 7:30 p.m. - benefits Cincinnati Black Pride

Sunday June 4



NKY Pride - Parade starts on Madison Avenue and Festival is in Goebel Park - 1 p.m.

Saturday June 10



Sunday, June 11



Lawrenceburg Pride - Dearborn County Fairgrounds - 1 p.m.

Friday, June 16



Cincinnati Ballet Pride Night: Bold Moves - Aronoff Center - 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 17



New Richmond Pride - Front Street - 11 a.m.

Batesville Pride- Liberty Park - Noon

Saturday, June 24



Cincinnati Pride - Parade starts downtown at 11 a.m., Festival is at Sawyer Point at Noon

Are we missing an event? Let us know and send a note to newsdesk@wcpo.com