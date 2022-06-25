CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's annual Pride parade and festival are Saturday, and with the celebrations come a slew of road closures you may want to know.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will work its way to Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove where the festival will happen until 7 p.m.. The festival will feature loads of entertainment, vendors and more that attendees can enjoy while celebrating the LGBTQ community.

Here are the roads closed before the parade for staging at 8 a.m.:



Seventh Street exit ramp from southbound I-75 — closed

Seventh Street ramp from Gest Street — closed

W Eighth Street — eastbound closed at Linn Street

Central Avenue — closed between Sixth Street and Ninth Street

Plum Street — closed between Ninth Street and George Street

Here are the roads closed within the parade route at 10:30 a.m.:



Seventh Street — closed between Central Avenue and Walnut Street

Elm Street — closed between Sixth Street and Garfield Place

Race Street — closed between Garfield Place and Sixth Street

Fifth Street — closed between Race Street and Walnut Street

Sixth Street — closed between Walnut Street and Race Street

Vine Street/Rosa Parks Street — closed north of Ted Berry Way

Fourth Street — closed between Walnut Street and Race Street

Third Street — closed between Walnut Street and Race Street

Freedom Way — closed between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall Way

Walnut Street — closed south of Second Street (Local access only)

Joe Nuxhall Way — closed south of Second Street

Mehring Way — closed between Central Avenue and E Pete Rose Way (CRG to exit westbound only)

E Pete Rose Way — closed between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way

Johnny Bench Way — closed

The roads will reopen following the parade at approximately 3 p.m.

