CLOSINGS: Cincinnati Public Schools closed Friday due to winter weather

Posted at 5:07 PM, Jan 18, 2024
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 19 due to winter weather, the district announced on social media.

"Due to the forecasted overnight weather conditions, CPS schools will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 19," CPS said. "Forecasted snow throughout the night and before arrival, may make roads dangerous for families and staff."

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Tri-State from 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Saturday. In total, around one to three inches of snow look likely, with slick roads expected.

WCPO's First Warning Weather team says snow will move into the southern and eastern counties first Thursday evening before everyone sees snow showers overnight.

This story will updated with more school closings as they come in.

