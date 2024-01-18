TIMING: When snow starts and how much

Let's talk snow!

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our southern and eastern counties starting at 5 p.m. Thursday through 10 p.m. Friday. 1-2" of snow looks likely in those area and slick roads are expected. But we expect snowfall amounts like this beyond the current advisory, so don't be surprised if this gets expanded today.

WCPO Winter Weather Advisory



We'll start Thursday with an overcast sky. Some spotty, light snow showers will move in between 8 a.m. and noon but very little is expected to accumulate. This best chance for snow is north of the Ohio River. Otherwise it's cloudy and milder with a high of 30.

It's this evening that snow will move into our southern and eastern counties first with a more southern driven moisture source. You could potentially see some ice pellets mixing in with snow as this starts between 6-8 p.m. but it will quickly turn to snow and accumulate quickly. Around 1" of snow is possible by midnight to the southeast.

WCPO Thursday late evening snow



Then everyone sees snow showers overnight as low pressure passes over the Ohio Valley. This should result in 1-2" of snow for most locations with some isolated reports closer to 3" in our eastern locations. This will be enough snow to coat just about everything going into the Friday morning drive. Snow covered roads will be slick driving conditions and slow downs.

WCPO Snow Totals



While we'll see some light snow Friday morning, very little new accumulation happens after 9 a.m. Flurries will continue during the day as temperatures hold steady around 22 degrees with a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Then cold air blasts into the area for the weekend. Overnight temperatures drop back into the single digits for Saturday and Sunday morning. Both days should be dry and cold..

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Not as cold

Low: 19

THURSDAY

Spotty snow showers

Milder, cloudy

High: 30

THURSDAY NIGHT

Light snow likely

Slick spots develop

Low: 22

FRIDAY

Spotty, light snow continues

1-3" event total, snow covered roads

High: 23

FRIDAY NIGHT

Flurries possible

Much colder

Low: 6

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========