Cincinnati Reds offer $8 tickets this week, aiming to fill Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are offering ticket deals to encourage fans to get to Great American Ball Park as the team aims to clinch a playoffs spot.

Tickets for $8 are available for the final three home games this week against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In an email, the Reds promoted #PackGABP as it seeks to get fans to the stadium to root on the team.

Game times are 6:40 p.m. Tues., Sept. 23, 6:40 p.m. Wed., Sept. 24 and 12:40 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 25.

The Budweiser 3-2-1 concession offer, usually only available on Tuesdays, has been extended for the whole series. That includes $3 12-ounce cans of select beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 ice cream cups.

Thursday’s game is also a “Business Day Game,” which means fans can purchase a View Level ticket and receive $10 in concession credits.

The Cincinnati Reds have scrambled from the depths to the top of the National League’s third wild card standings. With another 1-0 win Sunday afternoon in GABP and a loss by the New York Mets, the Reds and Mets are in a dead heat for the third position.

The team recently completed a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs.

The Reds are off Monday before opening a three-game series Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates lost five games in a row before winning their last two over the Athletics, with Sunday's game finishing 11-0.

Read more about what it will take for the Reds to make the playoffs here.