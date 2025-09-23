Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cincinnati Reds offer $8 tickets this week, aiming to fill Great American Ball Park

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) and outfielder Noelvi Marte (16) bump shoulders after defeating the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are offering ticket deals to encourage fans to get to Great American Ball Park as the team aims to clinch a playoffs spot.

Tickets for $8 are available for the final three home games this week against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In an email, the Reds promoted #PackGABP as it seeks to get fans to the stadium to root on the team.

Game times are 6:40 p.m. Tues., Sept. 23, 6:40 p.m. Wed., Sept. 24 and 12:40 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 25.

The Budweiser 3-2-1 concession offer, usually only available on Tuesdays, has been extended for the whole series. That includes $3 12-ounce cans of select beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 ice cream cups.

Thursday’s game is also a “Business Day Game,” which means fans can purchase a View Level ticket and receive $10 in concession credits.

The Cincinnati Reds have scrambled from the depths to the top of the National League’s third wild card standings. With another 1-0 win Sunday afternoon in GABP and a loss by the New York Mets, the Reds and Mets are in a dead heat for the third position.

The team recently completed a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs.

The Reds are off Monday before opening a three-game series Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates lost five games in a row before winning their last two over the Athletics, with Sunday's game finishing 11-0.

Read more about what it will take for the Reds to make the playoffs here.

