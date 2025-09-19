Schedules for Week 5 of Cincinnati, NKY high school football season

CINCINNATI — The Friday night lights are back on for Week 5 of the high school football season here in the Tri-State.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week is a showdown between two GCL South rivals, St. Xavier and Moeller. The highly anticipated game, hosted at West Clermont, sold out Wednesday morning, Moeller athletic director Jonathan Hayes announced.

This will be the 30th time that St. X coach Steve Specht will coach the Bombers against Moeller since becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2004. Moeller coach Bert Bathiany expects another "electric" environment Friday night.

"If there is a better high school football game out there, I’d like to see it," Bathiany said.

But that's not the only game we're covering. We'll have crews at La Salle vs. Withrow, Princeton vs. Lakota East, Highlands vs. Ryle, Conner vs. Simon Kenton, Cooper vs. DuPont Manual, Deer Park vs. Finneytown and Reading vs. Madeira. We'll also show highlights from St. Xavier (Louisville) vs. Elder, Kings vs. Anderson and Clermont Northeastern vs. Cincinnati Country Day.

Get the latest scores below, and catch all of the top highlights on WCPO 9 Friday Football starting at 11:15 p.m.