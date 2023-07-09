Camp Webb counselor arrested, accused of sexual misconduct

GRAYSON, Ky. — A camp counselor at Camp Webb in Grayson, Kentucky was arrested for sexual misconduct.

In a press release dated June 22, 2023, Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to Camp Webb on June 21st at noon, for a complaint of a sexual abuse.

KSP identified the accused as 18 year old Mason Rodgers, who was employed as a camp counselor at the time of the alleged incident, but is no longer employed.

The press release said Rodgers admitted to the accusation and was arrested. The trooper transported Rodgers to the Carter County Detention Center.

Rodgers is charged with first degree sexual abuse.

WCPO obtained an email from the principal at St. Henry Catholic School in Elsmere, who sent out an email to parents of fifth, sixth and seventh graders, informing them of an "incident that took place at Camp Webb last week."

She says this is a place families send their children during the summer.

The email was dated Friday July 7th. Kimberly Wagner, the principal of St. Henry Catholic School said she found out about the incident that day saying it was "an incident involving a camp counselor who was accused of sexual misconduct. This counselor has been arrested and is no longer employed by the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, who sponsor Camp Webb."

Wagner said refunds are being offered for families who would prefer to keep their children at home given this recent event.

WCPO is working to confirm if the arrest from KSP, and the incident described in the email to parents are related, given the fact there's a discrepancy in the dates given in both accounts.